Joe McKnight Shooter Pleads Not Guilty to Murder Charge

Joe McKnight Shooter Pleads Not Guilty ... In Murder Case

Breaking News

The man who shot and killed ex-NFL running back Joe McKnight back in December just pled not guilty to 2nd degree murder.

Ronald Gasser appeared in a Louisiana courtroom -- along with his mother and sister -- where he entered the plea.

Gasser has maintained he shot McKnight in self-defense in the middle of a road rage incident. Police have said there is video and witnesses which indicate the two were in a heated exchange before the shooting.

If convicted of 2nd degree murder, Gasser faces life in prison.

Gasser has been locked up in jail ever since he was charged on Dec. 5. Bail is set at $750k but he hasn't posted it.

The case is due back in court on Feb. 16.