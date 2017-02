Tom Brady Gets New Orders From Guy Who Killed Bin Laden

EXCLUSIVE

Tom Brady's work ain't done just yet ... 'cause the Seal Team 6 member who killed Osama bin Laden just handed out a brand new mission for TB12.

We spoke with retired U.S. Navy Seal Rob O'Neill -- widely known as the guy who shot ObL during the famous raid in Abbottabad in 2011 -- and let's just say he wants to get the MOST out of the Pats QB.