Pats Hero James White Game-Winning Football Is M.I.A. ... Seriously

The Patriots continue to take L's following their Super Bowl LI win ... 'cause yet ANOTHER piece of history is nowhere to be found -- James White's game-winning touchdown ball.

After Tom Brady's game jersey was stolen from the Pats locker room, White told Dan Patrick he has NO IDEA what happened to the pigskin that broke the plane in O.T.

Note to future NFL champs -- HOLD ONTO YOUR STUFF.