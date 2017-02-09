Joe Mixon Victim Told Cops She Was Punched Because She Rejected His Sexual Advances (VIDEOS)

Joe Mixon Victim Told Cops: He Was Pissed I Wouldn't Go Home with Him

Joe Mixon's victim told police the Oklahoma star and his friends were pissed she rejected their catcalls before the incident ... and called her a "bitch" and a "whore" before things got violent.

It's part of newly released video in the case stemming from the 2014 incident. You can see Amelia Molitor sitting with her lawyer and mother while talking to a police investigator.

Molitor says she warned Mixon not to "f**k with me" -- but he continued to talk trash to her and insulted her friend, who Mixon presumed to be gay.

Molitor says at one point during the exchange, Mixon said, "So, you'd rather go home with that f***ing f****t?"

The victim also adamantly denies allegations she used a racial slur during the exchange with Mixon -- saying she grew up with a bunch of African-American people and knows better.