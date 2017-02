The Game I'll Smile Through Anger Management ... Beats Freakin' Jail!

EXCLUSIVE

The Game's plea deal for punching a cop has a huge silver lining as far as he's concerned, and that's finally getting some time with a shrink.

Game tells us he was positive he'd be doing time for socking the off-duty officer -- so the 3 years probation and 26 anger management classes was a huge relief.

He's definitely got a glass half full mentality on the case, especially when he started talking about therapy, which he somehow managed to equate to getting braces.

Classic Game.