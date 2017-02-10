Charles Oakley Admits Drinking Before Altercation 'But None in the Garden'

Charles Oakley says he DID drink alcohol before things exploded at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night ... but insists he was not drinking INSIDE the arena.

The Knicks legend sat down with FOX 5 in NYC and told the reporter before the interview that he believed the team was trying to portray him as a guy who was drunk and out of control at the time of the incident.

The reporter followed up on the claim when the camera was rolling ... and Oakley admitted to having "a couple drinks" before the game.

But Oakley seems to scoff at the suggestion alcohol had anything to do with the incident.