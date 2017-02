Detroit Tigers Owner Mike Ilitch Dies Founded Little Caesars Pizza Too Too

Breaking News

Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch -- who also founded Little Caesars Pizza -- has died at 87 ... his family confirmed.

Ilitch was worth a fortune ... reportedly more than $6 BILLION.

He also owned the Detroit Red Wings ... who won 4 Stanley Cups under his ownership.

“My father was a once-in-a-generation entrepreneur, visionary and leader, setting the tone for our organization and our family” ... Ilitch's son said in a statement.

Ilitch's family says he died at a local hospital.