Ex-Knicks Player Chris Smith Selling 'I'm With Oakley' Shirt (PHOTO)

Ex-Knicks Player Selling 'I'm With Oakley' Shirt

2/10/2017 2:13 PM PST
Exclusive Details

Ex-NY Knicks player Chris Smith -- the younger brother of J.R. Smith -- has taken Charles Oakley's side in the NBA legend's war with the team ... releasing an "I'm With Oakley" shirt.

Chris is a co-owner of New Generation Management (along with Daniel Hazan) -- the same company that did the famous J.R. Smith tattoo shirt.

By the way, we also spoke with Fresh Brewed Tees -- the website selling the shirt -- and they told us Oakley is getting paid in the deal ... a flat rate. Unclear how much he's actually making.

