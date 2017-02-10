TMZ

Kyle Busch: Here's How I Met My Smokin' Hot Wife ... (VIDEO)

Kyle Busch Here's How I Met My Smokin' Hot Wife ...

2/10/2017 8:29 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Screw the bars and the online dating sites -- ya wanna find a smokin' hot lady, hit the RACE TRACK ... that's what Kyle Busch did. 

The NASCAR driver hit up Craig's in West Hollywood Thursday night with his fitness model wife, Samantha ... and they explained how fast cars brought them together almost 10 years ago!

Kyle also makes his prediction for Daytona 500 -- himself -- and tells us who he's most concerned about when he hits the track on Feb. 26. 

But enough of that ... check out the pics of Kyle's wife -- and  go buy a ticket to a NASCAR race already.

0210-Samantha-Busch-hot-shots-launch

