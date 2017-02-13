TMZ

Warren Moon: Johnny Manziel Belongs in NFL If He Gets His Act Together

Warren Moon Johnny Manziel's NFL Career Isn't Dead

2/13/2017 12:55 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

There's at least one person who thinks Johnny Manziel has a legit shot at an NFL comeback -- Hall of Famer Warren Moon

"I think Johnny has proven he can play in the National Football League," Moon says ... and if he can stay clean, there's a REAL chance he could be one of the great comeback stories in pro sports. 

We asked Moon if Manziel should give the Canadian Football League a serious look and it sounds like he doesn't really think he'll need to go that route if he can prove to NFL teams he's a changed man.

