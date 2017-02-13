Warren Moon Johnny Manziel's NFL Career Isn't Dead

EXCLUSIVE

There's at least one person who thinks Johnny Manziel has a legit shot at an NFL comeback -- Hall of Famer Warren Moon.

"I think Johnny has proven he can play in the National Football League," Moon says ... and if he can stay clean, there's a REAL chance he could be one of the great comeback stories in pro sports.

We asked Moon if Manziel should give the Canadian Football League a serious look and it sounds like he doesn't really think he'll need to go that route if he can prove to NFL teams he's a changed man.