Alanis Morissette Burglarized ... $2 Million in Jewelry Stolen

EXCLUSIVE

Alanis Morissette was hit by burglars in a big way ... they made off with $2 million in bling.

Law enforcement sources tell us the burglars broke into the singer's Brentwood home last Thursday ... in a very secure area.

It's unclear if the thieves got away with anything other than jewelry.

The singer was not home at the time.