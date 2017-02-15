Lonzo Ball Will Be Better Than Steph Curry!!! ... Dad Says

Comparing Steph Curry to UCLA star Lonzo Ball is insulting ... to Lonzo anyway ... that's according to Ball's dad, LaVar, who says his son is going to be BETTER THAN CURRY ... the 2 time NBA MVP.

A lot of NBA analysts say Lonzo's ability to shoot from deep, pass and finish make him a 6'6" version of Curry, but when TMZ Sports talked to the eldest Ball he shot the comparisons down.

"You can't compare my boy to anyone," ... adding, "He's gonna be better than Steph Curry in the NBA!"

Just as a reminder ... Curry has won the last two NBA MVP's and is currently averaging nearly 25 points and 6 assists in the toughest basketball league on the face of the planet.

Listen, we'd doubt Mr. Ball, but he's got one son who's scored 72 points in a high school game, another who's scored 92, and one who just might be the best player in college basketball.

So, it's obvious he knows something we don't.