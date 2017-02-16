Cristiano Ronaldo New Underwear Collection Let Me Support Your Junk!!

Breathe, ladies (and some fellas) ... we're about to show you pics of Cristiano Ronaldo in his underwear ... several pics, in different colors for your ogling pleasure.

The soccer hunk is releasing his SS17 CR7 Underwear campaign ... and this time, he's devoted to making sure his skivvies make ya feel good on the inside.

“People mostly see the more serious, focused side to my personality so I wanted this campaign to show my more relaxed side," Ronaldo says.

Disclaimer: CR7 underwear will not help you get a body like Ronaldo.