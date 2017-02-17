Michael Floyd Sentenced To Jail ... For Extreme DUI

Breaking News

NFL's Michael Floyd has struck a plea deal in his extreme DUI case and will have to serve some time behind bars.

As we previously reported, the 27-year-old receiver was arrested on December 12 after cops saw his car was stopped at a green traffic light and found him asleep at the wheel.

Now, according to court records ... Floyd pled guilty to extreme DUI and in exchange, he was sentenced to 120 days in jail. According to Jonathan Roy of Fox 10, he will only serve 24 days behind bars and the rest on house arrest.

Floyd also has to complete 30 hours of community service and pay a $5,115 fine.

All the other charges against him were dismissed.

Because of the arrest, the Arizona Cardinals cut Floyd from the team ... and was later picked up by the Patriots ... and we all know how that ended.