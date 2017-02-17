NFL's Trent Richardson Arrested For Domestic Violence

Exclusive Details

NFL player Trent Richardson has been arrested for domestic violence after an alleged incident Thursday night in Alabama.

Richardson -- a star at 'Bama who's bounced around the NFL -- was arrested by police in Hoover, Alabama after receiving a 911 call around 8PM for a possible domestic disturbance.

Cops responded and made contact with Trent and a female ... and determined there had been a physical altercation.

Police say the alleged victim had scratches and bruising on her face. Law enforcement sources tell us Trent was cooperative.

Richardson was taken into custody on a 3rd degree domestic violence charge. Bail was set at $1,000.

He's set to appear before a judge this afternoon.