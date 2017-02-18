Ice Cube Kobe Would Never Get Oakley'd Staples Center Ban Is IMPOSSIBLE

EXCLUSIVE

Good news for Kobe ... he'll NEVER be shunned from Staples Center like Charles Oakley was from Madison Square Garden ... that's according to Ice Cube who says a Mamba ban is simply not possible.

Cube is a gigantic Lakers fan and when we got him out at LAX we asked him if Kobe could ever run afoul of the Lakers brass enough to get his Staples privileges revoked (like getting tossed out of the arena).

Short answer ... HELL NO!!

We should say ... Charles Oakley's ban from MSG has since been rescinded by Knicks owner James Dolan, but if you think it's all good between the two men, think again.