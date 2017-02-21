Byron Scott Says Lakers Can Be NBA Champs In 5 Years ... With Magic's Help (VIDEO)

Byron Scott Lakers Can Be NBA Champs In 5 Years ... With Magic's Help

EXCLUSIVE

Byron Scott is expecting BIG things from the Lakers now that his friend, Magic Johnson, is running things -- telling TMZ Sports the Lake Show will be right back on top of the league in less than 5 years.

Scott not only coached the Lakers from 2014 to 2016 ... but he also won multiple championships with Magic during his first 10 years playing for the Lakers.

Byron and Magic are still close -- in fact, Magic wrote the foreword for his new book, 'Slam-Dunk Success.'

Which is why we also asked if Magic offered him a job with the organization -- would he take it?

Check out his answer -- and watch for a special cameo from ESPN's Rachel Nichols who issues a full-on threat to Magic if he tries to poach Scott from "The Jump."