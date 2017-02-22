T-Pain Niece's Suspected Killer Found Dead

Breaking News

The guy suspected of killing T-Pain's 23-year-old niece last year has been found dead in a wooded area close to the original crime scene, and cops suspect suicide.

The body of 25-year-old Tavon Jackson was found in Tallahassee Tuesday night. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ an officer found his body while searching the area in an unrelated case. We're told all preliminary signs in the investigation point to Tavon killing himself.

You'll recall ... T-Pain had reached out to the public for help last summer after his niece, Javona Glover, was stabbed to death while working at a Walgreens. Law enforcement had been looking for Jackson, reportedly Javona's ex-bf, ever since.