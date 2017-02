The Game Jay Cutler Can Save the 49ers ... Here's Why

EXCLUSIVE

The Game is a HUGE San Francisco 49ers fan ... and he's calling for the team to SIGN JAY CUTLER ... telling TMZ Sports the Bears QB could turn the whole team around.

He's serious ... Game LOVES Jay Cutler.

"[Jay could] bring us back to playoff contention," Game explained ... "We need somebody stable and Jay Cutler has been stable his whole career."

Watch the clip ... you convinced?