Norman Reedus & Diane Kruger Yeah, We've Got Baggage

EXCLUSIVE

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus just moved past rumored fling status to romantic road trip couple.

We got these shots of the celebs in NYC returning Thursday from a getaway in his fancy sports car. Diane was all smiles as Norman unloaded the whip. Who knew Porsches had that kinda cargo space?!

Kruger and "The Walking Dead" star have been tight since early 2016 -- even before she split from Joshua Jackson -- but now it looks like they've taken the next step.