Jose Fernandez Death Certificate Reveals He Was Divorced

EXCLUSIVE

Jose Fernandez was divorced at one point in his life, but it's unclear to whom he was married ... according to his death certificate.

TMZ Sports obtained the document and his marital status is crystal clear -- DIVORCED. It's interesting ... we know Jose had a pregnant girlfriend when he died last September in a tragic boating accident. The fact he'd been previously married didn't come out previously.

The death certificate also confirms the Marlins pitcher's body was found in the ocean at 3:15 AM. He was cremated in Fort Lauderdale.

Jose was 24.