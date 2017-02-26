EXCLUSIVE
Greg Hardy's training MMA at an elite gym in Florida ... but how does he look, and is he any good?
Now we know ... 'cause TMZ Sports has exclusive video of a Friday afternoon training sesh at American Top Team ... AND an interview with his training partner, Antonio "Bigfoot" Silva.
We asked "Bigfoot" Silva -- once one of the best UFC heavyweights -- about the prospects of his sparring partner making it at MMA's highest level ... the UFC.
Silva says don't be surprised if Hardy's fighting inside the Octagon within a year or two.
As for Hardy's kickboxing coach, Steve Bruno, the guy holding the mitt and pad while Greg works on combos -- jabs, crosses, knees, kicks -- he broke down the former Pro-Bowler's upcoming training schedule.