Trump Hotel Sues NFL Player Over Wedding Reception

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump's Chicago hotel is suing an NFL player and his bride for allegedly stiffing the hotel on a big wedding bill, but it seems from the lawsuit something went wrong during the reception.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Justin Staples tied the knot with Amber last June and, judging from the video, the reception was fun and lovely. They even had Afterglow Snacks, which, based on the menu, may have included cheeseburger sliders, buffalo wings, fried mac and cheese bites and BBQ spiced waffle fries.

Justin and Amber apparently drove a hard bargain before the wedding, because Trump International Hotel and Tower dropped their proposed fee to $79,484.

According to the lawsuit, Justin and Amber paid $30k, but that was it.

Now, here's a big clue. According to the lawsuit, at the end of the reception, the hotel slashed another $5,062.13 from the bill, so it seems like something happened ... maybe food wasn't served, the cake was wonky, the bar ran out of liquor, the joint shut down too early ... something.

Staples' agent tell us, Justin paid every penny he was obligated to pay and the claim is "baseless."