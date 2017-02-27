Conor McGregor Teams Up with Irish Boxing Star ... 'Floyd Fight Will Happen'

EXCLUSIVE

Conor McGregor has been hitting the boxing gym with an Irish boxing sensation -- who tells TMZ Sports the UFC star is 100% confident the fight with Floyd Mayweather will actually take place.

We spoke with 25-year-old Michael Conlan -- who won an Olympic bronze medal for Ireland in 2012. Conlan says he became friends with McGregor a while back and the two have been tight ever since.

In fact, Conlan says McGregor has agreed to carry the Irish flag when Conlan walks to the ring during his upcoming pro fighting debut on St. Patrick's Day at Madison Square Garden.

In the meantime, both Conlan and Conor have been training together at an L.A. boxing gym -- as recently captured by TheMacLife.com.

We asked Conlan how McGregor's boxing training is going -- one thing's clear ... he's definitely impressed.