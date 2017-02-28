Baker Mayfield: Drunk Arrest Embarrassed My Family Name ... I'm Sorry

Baker Mayfield says he feels "shame, guilt, and embarrassment" after his drunken arrest in Arkansas this weekend ... calling it "the biggest mistake of my life."

As we previously reported, the Oklahoma quarterback -- who finished 3rd in the 2016 Heisman voting -- allegedly ran from police after yelling profanities while wasted and covered in food.

He was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and refusal to submit to arrest.

Now, the 21-year-old has issued a statement apologizing to his family, friends, teammates, the school and everyone else in his life.

"I made the biggest mistake of my life by putting myself in this situation," Mayfield said ... "I know that I represent the University of Oklahoma on a very large scale, therefore I know better than to bring bad attention and scrutiny to the school and people that I love."

"The shame, guilt, and embarrassment I have felt over the past few days and continue to feel is something I would never wish upon anybody."

"Due to the feeling of shame and guilt for misrepresenting our athletics department and specifically my football team, I have found it extremely difficult to be around my teammates the past few days. I feel as though I have failed them and let them down on many levels, so to all of my coaches and brothers, I am sorry for not being the leader you know I am."

"To my parents and brother, I am extremely sorry for bringing this embarrassment to the Mayfield name."

"I promise nothing like this mistake will ever happen again, I will make you all proud, and I will forever represent you win the way that you all deserve."

"Lastly, but definitely not least, to all of the Sooner fans around the world… I know I have brought shame to the university that we love."

"I know that this adversity is directly caused by my own actions and I have nobody to blame but myself, but I will own up to it, look it in the face, and I will be a better person in the long run.

"I will earn your respect back and prove that I can handle myself in every situation, on and off the field. With much love and regret, Baker Mayfield."

He's due back in court in April.