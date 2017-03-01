Ex-NFL Star Will Allen Gets SERIOUS PRISON TIME ... In Ponzi Scheme Case

Breaking News

Ex-NFL player Will Allen just got HAMMERED by the judge in his Ponzi scheme case -- he'll do 6 YEARS in federal prison ... officials say.

Prosecutors were gunning for a 78 month sentence ... and they just about got what they asked for. Allen will do 72 months instead.

Damn.

Prosecutors say the 38-year-old cornerback -- a 1st round draft pick in 2001 -- was a key part of a $37 MILLION scheme that screwed investors out of a ton of money.

Several of Allen's victims were pro athletes.

Allen was locked up immediately following Wednesday's hearing -- see you in 2023.