Le'Veon Bell Diss Track Advice to Nicki Minaj

EXCLUSIVE

Le'Veon Bell knows all about the diss track game (he recently went after Skip Bayless) ... and now the running back/rapper is offering up some hip-hop wisdom for Nicki Minaj.

The NFL superstar joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs Thursday night on FS1) -- where he also talked about how he feels about getting hit with the Steelers franchise tag.

The good news -- lots of money. Bad news -- he wants more long-term security.

There's a LOT MORE when the full interview airs tonight on FS1 -- and things get SUPER HEATED when someone tries to compare Remy Ma's "ShETHER" to Tupac's epic diss track, "Hit 'Em Up."