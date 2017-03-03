TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Bella Thorne and Chandler Parsons Go On Movie Date After Mexico Kiss

Chandler Parsons & Bella Thorne Movie Date After Mexico Kiss

3/3/2017 12:30 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

0302-bella-thorne-basketball-game-04

NBA star Chandler Parsons has a big fan in Bella Thorne ... they're not only going to see movies together, they also shared a kiss in Mexico.

Thorne was in the crowd at FedExForum sporting a Parsons jersey on Tuesday when the Memphis Grizzlies played the Suns ... she also had Chandler's #25 painted on her face.

0302-bella-thorne-basketball-game-02

The next night, Thorne and Chandler (and another female friend) hit up the movies together to see "Get Out."

Oh, and that kissing pic -- that was taken in Mexico over All-Star Weekend. 

Sources connected to the two say they're "just friends" ... but it seems they're definitely into each other. 

Stay tuned ... 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web