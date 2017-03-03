EXCLUSIVE
NBA star Chandler Parsons has a big fan in Bella Thorne ... they're not only going to see movies together, they also shared a kiss in Mexico.
Thorne was in the crowd at FedExForum sporting a Parsons jersey on Tuesday when the Memphis Grizzlies played the Suns ... she also had Chandler's #25 painted on her face.
The next night, Thorne and Chandler (and another female friend) hit up the movies together to see "Get Out."
Oh, and that kissing pic -- that was taken in Mexico over All-Star Weekend.
Sources connected to the two say they're "just friends" ... but it seems they're definitely into each other.
Stay tuned ...