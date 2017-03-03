Katherine Jackson Grandson To Settle Family War

Katherine Jackson's fate and fortune may lie in the hands of one of her grandsons ... TMZ has learned.

Trent Jackson, Michael's cousin, wants TJ Jackson, Michael's nephew, to decide who's the victim and who's the villain in what has become a family war.

TMZ broke the story ... Katherine has filed a legal doc claiming Trent has committed elder abuse against her and fleeced her to boot. But, we've now learned Trent and his lawyer, Ron Rale, have a plan to put the dispute to bed and, at the same time, cast suspicion on the motive of other Jackson relatives.

Trent wants to sit down with TJ -- the one person whose family loyalty has never been challenged -- and let him decide if he's done Katherine dirty. Trent also wants TJ to sit with Katherine and then make a decision. If TJ believes Trent has done harm to Michael's mom, he'll leave for good.

Trent, we're told, believes TJ will not only absolve him of any wrongdoing, in the process he will cast doubt on the motives of other family members ... family members he believes are trying to get him out of the way so they have a clear path to the matriarch's bank account.

Trent and Rale are suspicious of other family members ... especially after a 2012 incident in which Trent and Michael's kids reported Katherine missing, only to learn some of her kids had taken her to Arizona. They essentially called it a kidnapping, saying some family members were trying to brainwash her into challenging Michael's Estate in a money grab.

Michael cut his siblings and his dad out of his will. The Estate pays Katherine a monthly stipend and when she dies the balance of Michael's fortune is divided between his 3 kids and various charities.