UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov Hospitalized ... OUT OF UFC 209

3/3/2017 10:59 AM PST
Breaking News

0203_khabib-nurmagomedov_gettyUFC rising star Khabib Nurmagomedov was hospitalized Thursday evening and will NOT fight at UFC 209. 

UFC officials say Khabib was hospitalized for "weight management issues." Khabib was treated and has been released.

Khabib was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson on Saturday for the interim 155 pound title -- and Dana White had told us the winner would most likely face Conor McGregor

But now, with Khabib out ... it's unclear what will happen next. 

So far, no official comment from Khabib's camp. We're working on it. 

