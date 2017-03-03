Uber CEO I'll Sit Down with Driver Who CHEWED Me Out On Camera

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is looking to mend fences with the disgruntled driver he argued with about falling fares for luxury rides ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for Uber says Kalanick reached out to Fawzi Kamel this week to arrange a meeting with him about "anything and everything" he wants. The goal isn't necessarily to make immediate policy changes, but simply to clear the air face-to-face.

Fawzi -- a veteran Uber Black driver in San Francisco -- called out the CEO during a ride last month, ripping him for continually dropping fares. He recorded the feud and this week it went viral.

Kalanick has admitted he needs to "grow up" as a leader, and the meeting could be a first step. Unclear what Fawzi wants out of the powwow ... we've reached out to him, but haven't heard back.