Jerry Lee Lewis Sues Daughter for Abuse You Drugged Me Up and Holed Me Up!!

Jerry Lee Lewis is going after his own daughter ... claiming she abused him for years by giving him drug cocktails and isolating him in a moldy house.

The rock 'n' roll legend says in new legal docs ... his daughter, Phoebe, took advantage of him while she managed his career from 2000 to 2012, and schemed to spend his fortune with her husband, Ezekiel Loftin. He says she gave him a "heavy cocktail of psychotropic drugs" to keep him under her control.

According to the docs ... Phoebe forced her father to go on grueling tours despite his poor health. Lewis says when he wasn't on the road, she kept him cooped up at home in moldy conditions so bad ... he had to wear an oxygen mask.

Lewis sued Phoebe's husband earlier this week for allegedly spending at least $5 million of his money on luxury cars, real estate and plastic surgery, but is now adding his daughter to the suit.

He's suing to get his money back, and to block the couple from using his name or likeness. We reached out to Phoebe ... so far no word back.