Khabib's Manager 'He Lost So Much Money ... He Wanted to Fight'

3/6/2017 3:30 PM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager says the UFC fighter's medical scratch this weekend was a VERY costly decision ... but the team ultimately decided his health was more important than money.

We spoke with Ali Abdelaziz ﻿who says Khabib was in more pain during his weight cut before UFC 209 than he's ever seen -- despite keeping the same weight cutting routine he uses for every fight. 

Ali says Khabib initially refused IV fluids when he was taken to the hospital Thursday evening -- but ultimately caved because the pain became unbearable.

Khabib is doing better now -- he's back in Russia -- but Ali says he's determined to fight again soon ... especially after missing out on a huge UFC 209 paycheck.

