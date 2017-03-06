Khabib's Manager 'He Lost So Much Money ... He Wanted to Fight'

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager says the UFC fighter's medical scratch this weekend was a VERY costly decision ... but the team ultimately decided his health was more important than money.

We spoke with Ali Abdelaziz ﻿who says Khabib was in more pain during his weight cut before UFC 209 than he's ever seen -- despite keeping the same weight cutting routine he uses for every fight.

Ali says Khabib initially refused IV fluids when he was taken to the hospital Thursday evening -- but ultimately caved because the pain became unbearable.

Khabib is doing better now -- he's back in Russia -- but Ali says he's determined to fight again soon ... especially after missing out on a huge UFC 209 paycheck.