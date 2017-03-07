U.S. Women's Soccer Team Grants Make-A-Wish 9-Year-Old Leads Team Cheer!

Breaking News

There was a new sheriff in town at the U.S. Women's Soccer Team practice -- a 9-year-old girl named Ashlyn who kicked off practice this week by breaking the team huddle!

Ashlyn is the team's V.I.P. guest for their big game at the SheBelieves Cup Tuesday night -- and it was all made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Big stars like Alex Morgan and Ali Krieger welcomed Ashlyn to the squad -- and promised to practice extra hard as they ready to take on France at RFK Stadium in D.C. tonight.

#IBelieve