Darius McCrary Rambling, Erratic Rant Against Wife ... It's Fame Whoring 101!

Former "Family Matters" star Darius McCrary took a page out of his pal Charlie Sheen's playbook, and unleashed a rant against his estranged wife, who's accused him of abusing her, their child ... and drugs.

Darius was leaving a vapor lounge in the San Fernando Valley Tuesday, when we asked him about Tammy Brawner's claim he held their little girl over boiling water. Darius thinks she's out for fame -- but beyond that, it's hard to keep up with his rambling response to the allegations he's a bad dad.

As we reported, Darius got a restraining order against Tammy claiming SHE actually attacked HIM.

As for his current job on the FOX drama, "Star" -- Darius hints executive producer Lee Daniels has his back through this ordeal.