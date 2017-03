UFC's Roy Nelson Breaks Down Faizon Love Fight ... Here's What I Woulda Done.

EXCLUSIVE

This is great ... some Faizon Love Post-Airport Fight Analysis ... with a real UFC star.

We spoke with Roy "Big Country" Nelson about the throwdown in Ohio -- and he told us the heavyweight actor showed real fighting skills ... almost like he's done it before.

But, what woulda happened if Love picked on someone his own size?

Nelson has some thoughts.