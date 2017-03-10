Drake Jewelry Thief Gets a Year in Jail

EXCLUSIVE

Drake can finally close the book on the $3 million tour bus heist that had him fuming -- the perp's been sentenced to county jail for a year.

The Maricopa County D.A. tells us Travion King will also be on 5 years supervised probation after his time in lockup. You'll recall Drake went BALLISTIC after finding out a briefcase full of jewelry was lifted from his tour bus during a September stop in Phoenix.

Travion was later busted for breaking into a woman's dorm room at Arizona State, and that's when cops found the briefcase.

Drizzy MIGHT be calming down now. Maybe.