Biggie Smalls Honored At Brooklyn Nets Game ... Diddy Holds Court (VIDEO)

Biggie Smalls Honored At Brooklyn Nets Game ... Diddy Holds Court

The Notorious B.I.G. got his very own banner at the Barclays Center during the Brooklyn Nets' "Biggie Night" ... and Diddy, Lil Kim and Biggie's family showed up to witness the honor in person.

Instead of a moment of silence, Diddy asked for 10 seconds of "Brooklyn Noise" to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his friend's death.

Faith Evans, Voletta Wallace -- along with Biggie's daughter and son -- were there. Ice Cube, Charles Oakley, Offset from Migos and his GF, Cardi B, and ASAP Ferg were also in the crowd.

By the way, Sunday night's game was the 1st home game the Nets have won in 2017.

Might wanna do Biggie Night every night ... or play the Knicks.