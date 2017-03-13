Darius McCrary Wife Files for Divorce Fears for Daughter

Darius McCrary's wife is divorcing him, and wants the judge to keep him away from their infant daughter until he gets help for booze, drugs and rage.

Tammy Brawner filed in L.A. citing irreconcilable differences, and made it clear she has serious concerns about 1-year-old Zoey's safety. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Tammy says she wants Darius to "attend alcohol/drug abuse and batterers' intervention classes."

She wants his visitation rights cut off until the "Family Matters" star provides proof he's completed a treatment program.

Not shockingly, Tammy wants legal and physical custody of Zoey. She's also asking for spousal support.

We broke the story ... the exes both have restraining orders against each other, with each claiming to be a victim of spousal abuse.