LaVar Ball's College Teammate Says Ball Beating Michael Jordan Is Laughable

LaVar Ball's College Teammate LaVar Beating Michael Jordan ... Is 'Laughable'

One of LaVar Ball's college teammates says Ball's claim he could've beaten Michael Jordan back in the day is a bunch of BS ... calling Ball's statement "laughable."

TMZ Sports spoke with Brian Quinnett, a forward on the 1987-88 Washington State team LaVar played on for one year ... and asked him if there's any truth to Ball's big-time assertion.

"It's laughable. The stats speak for themselves."

The stats Quinnett are referring to are LaVar's 2.2 ppg average from that year ... numbers NFL stud Le'Veon Bell used to call out Ball earlier today.

BTW -- the 6'8" Quinnett knows all about having to guard Michael Jordan ... telling us he did just that as a member of the Knicks back in the early '90s ... and it didn't work out well.

"He basically called for a clear out, took the ball and dunked on my head."

See, LaVar, it's harder than it looks ... and it looked pretty damn hard to be honest.