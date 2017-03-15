Darrelle Revis' Friend Tells Judge ... I KO'd Guys In TMZ Knockout Video (UPDATE)

Darrelle Revis Friend Tells Judge I KO'd Guys In TMZ Knockout Video

Breaking News

11:49 AM PT -- The judge in the case just DISMISSED all charges against Revis. Darrelle Revis' childhood friend just testified in court that it was HIS voice on video admitting to knocking out two men in a Pittsburgh street fight back in February.

Revis is in court to face 4 felony charges connected to the incident in which he's accused of beating up 2 men outside a bar.

In footage shot immediately after the fight (and posted by TMZ Sports) you hear a man say, "I knocked both of these motherf**kers out!"

Revis' friend says he not only made the comments in the footage but fessed up to KO'ing the men as well. The friend was in court along with his own attorney.

The friend says he only got involved because the other men had jumped Revis -- and he pulled them off and fought back to protect himself.

Story developing ...