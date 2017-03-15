NFL Punishes Jets Tight End for Dumbest DUI Ever (VIDEO)

NFL Punishes Jets Tight End For Dumbest DUI Ever

Breaking News

The NY Jets tight end who stupidly talked cops INTO arresting him for DUI has been punished by the NFL ... and will be suspended for 2 games.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins was pulled over for a routine traffic stop back in September -- and was thiiiis close to being let go ... until he started running his drunken mouth.

During the arrest, Austin told cops he needed to take a "huge s**t" ... the cop begged him not to do it in the squad car.

ASJ eventually pled no contest to reckless driving and got probation and community service.

But the NFL found he violated the league's personal conduct policy -- and punished him as well.

Guess it woulda been worse had he actually crapped in the car.