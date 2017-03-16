NFL Great Blasts Ezekiel Elliott 'Insane to Justify His Behavior'

EXCLUSIVE

Detroit Lions legend Chris Spielman says he's sick and tired of people making excuses for Ezekiel Elliott -- claiming his shirt-pulling stunt was disgusting and wrong, period.

Spielman -- who like Zeke, played his college ball at Ohio State -- says the running back needs to grow up already and start making better decisions off the field.

"I want people to stop saying he's a 'young man,'" Spielman said ... "There comes a point in time when we all know right from wrong. At what point is it okay to pull some woman's shirt down in public?"

"He is bringing this upon himself. Nobody is bringing this upon him. And he's not young. He is of the age where he knows right from wrong, so lets stop with the young card, I can't stand it. There are no more young cards."

"It's never okay to pull somebody's shirt down. That's insane to even justify that behavior. It's crazy."