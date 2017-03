Les Moonves Colbert Would Win Even If Trump Didn't

EXCLUSIVE

CBS honcho Les Moonves undeniably has the Midas touch when it comes to picking shows and talent, but he swears he did NOT have a premonition Donald Trump would become prez when he tapped Stephen Colbert to replace David Letterman.

Colbert has been king of the heap in the ratings, topping Jimmy Fallon in late night. Conventional wisdom is that Donald Trump has given Colbert the firepower to become #1.

But Moonves thinks Trump, Hillary, whatever ... it didn't much matter.