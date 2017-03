Artie Lange Sad Mug Shot

EXCLUSIVE

Artie Lange's mug shot tells a sad story of his fight with addiction.

Artie was arrested 8 days ago at his home in Hoboken, NJ. Cops were called to his apartment complex after neighbors complained someone was trying to break into a car. They found heroin and cocaine, and Artie copped to owning the vehicle. They also found drugs on him.

The 'Howard Stern Show' sidekick said, "I'm such a flawed person guys."

He has a long history of drug and alcohol abuse.