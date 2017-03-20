Donald Trump Takes Shot at Colin Kaepernick

Breaking News

Colin Kaepernick is back in Donald Trump's crosshairs -- the President of the United States just mocked the QB for last season's national anthem protest.

Trump referenced a report that NFL teams are refusing to pick up Kaepernick because owners are afraid of a Twitter backlash from Trump himself.

Trump didn't exactly refute the report. Instead he fired up the Kentucky crowd by saying people in the Bluegrass State don't like it when people don't stand for the anthem.

The crowd loved it.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick just helped secure an entire airplane to send food and supplies to people in need in Somalia.