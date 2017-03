'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Offers Tom Brady $100k for Stolen Jersey ... Straight Cash, Homie!

EXCLUSIVE

Does the criminal craziness surrounding Tom Brady's jersey INCREASE the value? We went to the expert -- Rick Harrison from "Pawn Stars."

Not only did Rick tell us why Tom's $500,000 valuation is likely waayyyyy off -- he also makes a cash offer to the QB if he's looking to part ways with it ... again.