Lonzo Ball's Dad Needs to Chill ... Says Victor Cruz

LaVar Ball is putting way too much pressure on his kids ... and it's not fair to them -- so says NFL star Victor Cruz.

The ex-NY Giants superstar clearly understands what it takes to dominate as a pro athlete -- and believes the crazy statements LaVar's been making ain't helpin' his 3 boys.

Then again, you see Lonzo ball out of his mind this weekend? Hard to argue with results like that.