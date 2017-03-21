'RHONJ' Car Murders Victims' Families Say It Was a Setup ... 2 Suspects Arrested

Exclusive Details

Cops arrested 2 men for the murder involving Kim DePaola's car and 2 friends of her son ... and TMZ has learned family members believe it was all a setup revenge killing.

Paterson, NJ cops took two men -- Clarence Williams and Gerry Thomas -- into custody for the Friday killings. As we reported ... two friends of Kim's son, Chris, were driving his car when they were shot execution style and burned.

The victims have now been ID'd as 27-year-old Aaron Anderson and 25-year-old Antonio Vega.

Sources connected to their families tell us Aaron and Antonio were driving around with a third person in the backseat when they stopped at a gas station to smoke. We're told the families believe that third person set up Aaron and Antonio, directing them to that lot where the shootings went down.

Family sources tell us the suspects shot them first and came back later to ignite the car. They believe this was revenge against Aaron, and Antonio was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

We're told both Aaron and Antonio have young children -- in fact, Antonio has another on the way.

Williams and Thomas have been charged with murder and arson.