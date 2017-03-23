'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Explosive Encounter with Cops Before Arrest

EXCLUSIVE

Former "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Erica Dixon was damn near yanked out of her car by cops after she allegedly fled the scene of a traffic stop.

The video starts with a street scene, where Erica had just been pulled over for speeding. She says she accepted the ticket, jumped in her car and started driving, but it's clear cops believe she was still being detained and just started to flee.

You then see a cop car roar up to her car and cops then jump out to confront her.

Erica was enraged, which just ratcheted things up. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to a nearby detention center where she was cited and released.